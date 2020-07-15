DeGrom underwent an MRI on his back Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
DeGrom left his intrasquad appearance Tuesday after just a single inning due to a tight back. He's considered day-to-day for now, but a clearer picture of his return timeline should emerge once the results of the MRI are made public. Even a slight delay would likely render him unable to handle a full starter's workload in his first start or two of the year, given that Opening Day is just nine days away. Whether or not he's able to appear in any capacity in the first few weeks of the season will depend on his MRI results.