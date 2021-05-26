DeGrom did not factor into the decision during Tuesday's win after holding the Rockies to one run on three hits and no walks while striking out nine across five innings.

After missing two starts due to tightness in his right side, deGrom made a solid return to the rotation. His only damage of the night came via a solo homer by Ryan McMahon in the second inning. Per usual, deGrom found a way to miss bats, throwing 44 of 63 pitches for strikes, including 12 swinging strikes. It's worth noting that he struck out eight of 10 batters during his rehab assignment Thursday and seems to be returning to usual form, with his pitch count expected to stretch out in his coming starts. Now sporting a sparkling 0.80 ERA and 0.60 WHIP across seven appearances this year, the 32-year-old is slated for a Sunday matchup at home against Atlanta.