Mets' Jacob deGrom: Whiffs seven in no-decision

DeGrom yielded three unearned runs on four hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out seven batters in the loss to Washington. He did not factor in the decision.

All three runs that deGrom allowed crossed the plate after a Pete Alonso throwing error in the first inning. He allowed just two hits after that unfortunate inning, both coming off the bat of Anthony Rendon. The reigning NL Cy Young winner now owns a 2.68 ERA and 189:36 K:BB this season. DeGrom will take the mound in Kansas City on Saturday.