Mets' Jacob deGrom: Will take mound Saturday
DeGrom will start the second game of the season for the Mets at home against the Cardinals on Saturday.
A sore back delayed the start of his spring, but deGrom's 12:1 K:BB in 7.2 innings once he was on the mound suggest it's nothing to worry about. The 29-year-old's 2017 season was a bit of a mixed bag -- his 15 wins and 10.7 K/9 were career bests, while his 1.3 HR/9 and 3.53 ERA were career worsts -- but if he can keep a few more balls in the yard, he's capable of putting together a dominant fantasy campaign.
