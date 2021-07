As expected, deGrom will not pitch Sunday against the Pirates, Tim Healey of Newsday reports

DeGrom started the first game of the Mets' doubleheader Wednesday against Milwaukee, so it was expected that he would not appear again before the All-Star break. He's been excellent throughout the entire first half of the season, maintaining a 1.08 ERA and 0.54 WHIP with 146 strikeouts across 92 innings.