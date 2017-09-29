Mets' Jacob deGrom: Won't start Saturday due to illness

DeGrom has gastroenteritis and will not make his scheduled start Saturday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Seth Lugo will move up to start Saturday in his place and Noah Syndergaard will start Sunday (limited to 25 pitches), so deGrom's season is over. This is a tough blow for owners who were relying on a final start from deGrom. He finishes the year with career bests in innings (201.1), strikeouts (239), strikeout rate (28.9 percent) and wins (15). While the rest of the Mets' rotation has been ravaged by injuries, deGrom proved to be a true ace, and should be treated as such in 2018 drafts.