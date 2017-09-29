Mets' Jacob deGrom: Won't start Saturday due to illness
DeGrom has gastroenteritis and will not make his scheduled start Saturday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Seth Lugo will move up to start Saturday in his place and Noah Syndergaard will start Sunday (limited to 25 pitches), so deGrom's season is over. This is a tough blow for owners who were relying on a final start from deGrom. He finishes the year with career bests in innings (201.1), strikeouts (239), strikeout rate (28.9 percent) and wins (15). While the rest of the Mets' rotation has been ravaged by injuries, deGrom proved to be a true ace, and should be treated as such in 2018 drafts.
More News
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Strikes out 11 in tough-luck loss Sunday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Start pushed back to Sunday•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Notches career-high 15th win•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Stellar outing wasted•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Crushed in loss to Phillies•
-
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Takes loss against Reds•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...