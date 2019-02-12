Mets' Jacob deGrom: Won't talk extension during season

DeGrom's representatives informed the Mets on Tuesday that any discussions regarding a contract extension for the pitcher will be tabled after Opening Day, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

After taking home National League Cy Young honors this past season, deGrom earned a $9.6 million raise for 2019 to bring his salary to $17 million, a record for arbitration-eligible pitchers. Though deGrom would be due another raise next January in his final season of arbitration, he would undoubtedly prefer more long-term security, something the Mets would be motivated to offer him so as to avoid a bidding war when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the winter of 2020-21. The righty doesn't want the extension talks to be a distraction that lingers into the upcoming season, however, so the two sides will have the next six weeks to work out a new deal or else put those discussions on hold until the offseason.