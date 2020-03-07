Mets' Jacob deGrom: Working on curve

DeGrom threw 51 pitches in a simulated game Friday and gave up a home run to J.D. Davis on a hanging curveball, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner threw the curve only 2.9 percent of the time last season, but he's hoping to make it a bigger part of his arsenal. "I've been trying to work on the curveball a little bit in between," deGrom said afterwards. "It's been good in the 'pen, but for some reason in the game it seems to pop up. I'm trying to have it come out of my hand like a fastball and try to throw one on the plate. That one I just hung." The last thing hitters want to hear is that the right-hander has another weapon at his disposal, but he's been getting by OK without a curveball, posting an ERA under 2.50, a WHIP under 1.00 and a K/9 above 11.0 in each of the last two seasons.