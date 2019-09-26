Mets' Jacob deGrom: Wraps up stellar campaign

DeGrom (11-8) picked up the win in Wednesday's 10-3 victory over the Marlins, giving up only two hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out seven.

Once again, deGrom's record belies how well he pitched in a season. The right-hander finishes 2019 with a 2.43 ERA (second in the majors to Hyun-Jin Ryu), 0.97 WHIP (tops in the NL) and 255 strikeouts (also leading the NL), and he was especially strong down the stretch with the Mets trying in vain to reach the postseason, posting a 1.29 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 41:5 K:BB through 35 innings in September. A second Cy Young Award could be coming his way.