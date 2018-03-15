Mets' Jacob Rhame: Contends for bullpen role
Rhame is having a solid spring and could earn a spot in the bullpen, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Rhame has given up just two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out nine batters in 7.0 innings this spring. He had a brief stint with the Mets in 2017, appearing in nine outings, and appears to have a shot to earn a bullpen role if he can continue to perform at a high level.
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...