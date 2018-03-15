Mets' Jacob Rhame: Contends for bullpen role

Rhame is having a solid spring and could earn a spot in the bullpen, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Rhame has given up just two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out nine batters in 7.0 innings this spring. He had a brief stint with the Mets in 2017, appearing in nine outings, and appears to have a shot to earn a bullpen role if he can continue to perform at a high level.