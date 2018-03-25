Mets' Jacob Rhame: Earns Opening Day bullpen spot
Rhame was informed Sunday that he's made the Mets' Opening Day roster, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Rhame didn't have the strongest spring camp, posting a 5.06 ERA over 10.2 innings of work, but he's be awarded a back-end bullpen spot nonetheless. Rhame made his major-league debut as a September call-up last season, allowing nine runs in nine innings of relief. He'll likely be utilized in low-leverage situations to begin the season.
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...