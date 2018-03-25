Mets' Jacob Rhame: Earns Opening Day bullpen spot

Rhame was informed Sunday that he's made the Mets' Opening Day roster, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Rhame didn't have the strongest spring camp, posting a 5.06 ERA over 10.2 innings of work, but he's be awarded a back-end bullpen spot nonetheless. Rhame made his major-league debut as a September call-up last season, allowing nine runs in nine innings of relief. He'll likely be utilized in low-leverage situations to begin the season.