Mets' Jacob Rhame: Grabs first career save Sunday

Rhame recorded his first career save in Sunday's extra-inning win over the Nationals, pitching a scoreless 12th inning and giving up one hit while striking out one.

Jeurys Familia was getting the night off after working a five-out save Saturday, and with AJ Ramos having pitched earlier in the game, Rhame got the nod with the game on the line. The rookie has been solid through his first three MLB appearances, posting a 2:1 K:BB in three innings, and Sunday's success should give him a boost of confidence. Expect Rhame to continue being used in higher-leverage situations at least until Anthony Swarzak (oblique) gets healthy.