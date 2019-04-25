MLB suspended Rhame for two games Thursday, Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal reports.

Rhame was handed a two-game ban after it was determined the right-hander intentionally threw at Rhys Hoskins during Tuesday's win over the Phillies. If the reliever doesn't appeal the suspension, he'll begin serving it Friday and will be eligible to return for Sunday's series finale against the Brewers.

