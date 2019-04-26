Rhame is appealing his two-game suspension and was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Rhame received the two-game suspension after MLB determined he intentionally threw at Rhys Hoskins in Tuesday's game against the Phillies. If any portion of the right-hander's suspension is upheld, he will begin serving it upon his return to the major leagues. The 26-year-old was sent down to make room on the 25-man roster for the return of Jacob deGrom (elbow) from the injured list.