Mets' Jacob Rhame: Heads back to minors
Rhame was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas following Sunday's win over the Marlins, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Rhame gave up two runs in two appearances since being called up to the big leagues August 5. He'll head back to the minors to work out the kinks in his pitching, though it hasn't been announced who will replace him on the active roster.
