Rhame was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Rhame's struck out 10 over his last 7.1 innings of work, but has given up a run in two of his four appearances with Las Vegas since being optioned back on April 28. The 25-year-old's allowed 12 runs across 12.2 innings pitched in the majors, so he'll be hoping to find his groove this time around with the big club.