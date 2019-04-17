Mets' Jacob Rhame: Moves up to majors
The Mets recalled Rhame from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Rhame will join the New York bullpen as a replacement for Drew Gagnon, who was optioned to Triple-A after covering 5.1 innings and tossing 97 pitches in Tuesday's 14-3 loss to the Phillies. The right-hander will give the Mets a fresh relief arm ahead of Wednesday's series finale, but Rhame's usage will likely be limited to lower-leverage spots for the duration of his stay in the big leagues.
