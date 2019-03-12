The Mets optioned Rhame to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Rhame was among the Mets' eight announced cuts as the team pared down its roster ahead of Opening Day. With fellow reliever Paul Sewald also heading back to minor-league camp with Rhame, the Mets now have three pitchers (Kyle Dowdy, Tyler Bashlor and Hector Santiago) competing for the final opening in the team's bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories