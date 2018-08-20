The Mets returned Rhame to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Rhame was only up with the big club for one day while serving as the Mets' 26th man in Thursday's doubleheader with the Phillies. The right-hander, who has posted a 7.25 ERA across 21 appearances out of New York's bullpen this season, should rejoin the Mets when rosters expand in September, if not sooner.

