Rhame will serve his one-game suspension Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Rhame was suspended two games back in April for throwing at the head of Rhys Hoskins, though the suspension was reduced to one game following his appeal. The right-hander owns an unsightly 8.10 ERA, 2.40 WHIP and 2:5 K:BB across 3.1 innings with the Mets this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories