Rhame (0-1) took the loss Friday, allowing an unearned run and three walks while striking out three over 1.2 innings in a 1-0 loss to Giants.

Rhame didn't make things easy on himself, but a dropped fly ball by left fielder Dominic Smith allowed Alex Dickerson to score from first base for the game's only run. It was Rhame's first appearance since being recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday. He owns a 5.40 ERA and 2.20 WHIP over four appearances spanning five innings at the major-league level this season.