Rhame underwent successful ulnar nerve transposition surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Rhame saw limited time in the majors this year after spending the majority of the season in the minors. The right-hander will finish the season with an ERA of 4.26 in just five appearances in the big leagues. It's an encouraging note that the surgery was successful, and it's possible that Rhame could play a role in the Mets' bullpen in 2020 even after a disappointing 2019 campaign.