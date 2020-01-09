Hager signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday as a non-roster invitee, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Hager hasn't made it out of the minors during his career as he's been stuck at the Triple-A level over the past four seasons. The 26-year-old will get to perform at major-league spring training this season, but he'll likely need to improve his .242/.303/.411 slash line that he accumulated over 115 minor-league games last year.