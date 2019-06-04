Mets' Jake Mangum: Popped by Mets in fourth round

The Mets have selected Mangum with the No. 118 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A center fielder from Mississippi State, Mangum is a senior, but he isn't just a cheap $10,000 signee -- he is a legitimate prospect. Mangum won't be much of a power threat, but he is an above-average runner who could stick in center field. His contact skills are what stand out offensively.