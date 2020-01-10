Mets' Jake Marisnick: Avoids arbitration with Mets
Marisnick signed a one-year, $3.313 million deal with the Mets on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Marisnick was acquired from the Astros in early December and is now officially under contract with his new team. The 28-year-old had a .233/.289/.411 slash line with 10 home runs and 34 RBI in 120 games last season, and he'll look to carve out a role in the Mets' outfield rotation in spring training.
