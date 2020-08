Mets manager Luis Rojas said Sunday that Marisnick (hamstring) has resumed taking live at-bats at the Mets' alternate training site, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Marisnick appears to be making good progress in his recovery from the hamstring strain that shelved him in late July, but the Mets haven't pinpointed a target date for his return from the injured list. Once he's reinstated, Marisnick will likely overtake Billy Hamilton as the team's top reserve outfielder.