Marisnick is battling left hamstring tightness but has been able to participate in some activities, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Marisnick is considered day-to-day, though with Opening Day just four days away, he could certainly miss at least a bit of time. Marisnick's absence won't be a major one for the Mets, as he's expected to fill a bench role, potentially earning a handful of starts against lefties.