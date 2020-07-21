site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-jake-marisnick-expected-to-play-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Jake Marisnick: Expected to play Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Marisnick (hamstring) is expected to play in Tuesday's intrasquad game, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Marisnick has been dealing with left hamstring tightness. He remains day-to-day, and his status for Opening Day is uncertain, but he appears to be trending in the right direction.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
• 4 min read
• 1 min read
• 5 min read
• 2 min read
• 7 min read
• 6 min read