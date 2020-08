Marisnick (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday and is starting Game 1 of the doubleheader against the Yankees.

The 29-year-old landed on the injured list in late July with a left hamstring strain, and he'll start in center field and bat eighth in his return to action. Marisnick appeared in five games before landing on the shelf, going 1-for-4 with one strikeout.