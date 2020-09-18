Marisnick (hamstring) will bat seventh as the center fielder Friday against Atlanta.
Marisnick left Saturday's game against Toronto with hamstring tightness and hadn't started since, though he did appear off the bench once during that period. He'll get the nod in this one with a lefty (Max Fried) on the mound for the Braves.
More News
-
Mets' Jake Marisnick: Exits with hamstring tightness•
-
Mets' Jake Marisnick: Two extra-base hits•
-
Mets' Jake Marisnick: Returns from IL, starting Game 1•
-
Mets' Jake Marisnick: Cleared for live at-bats•
-
Mets' Jake Marisnick: Lands on injured list•
-
Mets' Jake Marisnick: Appears in intrasquad game•