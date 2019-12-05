Mets' Jake Marisnick: Shipped to Mets
Marisnick was traded to the Mets on Thursday in exchange for two minor-league prospects, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Marisnick appeared in 120 games for the Astros last season, even in the Astros' crowded outfield. He recorded a .233/.289/.411 slash line with 10 home runs and 34 RBI. The 28-year-old could play a slightly larger role for the Mets in 2020, especially since it's unclear whether Yoenis Cespedes (ankle) will be able to play next year.
