Marisnick went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run Tuesday against the Orioles.

Marisnick slugged his second home run of the season with two out in the second inning. Five frames later, he added his second extra-base hit of the day, doubling to left field. Marisnick gets most of his starts against lefties -- relieving Brandon Nimmo in center field -- and has collected 10 hits in 26 plate appearances this season.

More News