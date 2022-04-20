Reed (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Reed was held out of Grapefruit League play due to his left oblique strain, and he spent the first two weeks of the regular season on the IL. Although he's now healthy, he'll head to Syracuse since the Mets don't have room in their big-league bullpen. The right-hander made 26 relief appearances at the Triple-A level last year and posted a 5.04 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 30.1 innings.