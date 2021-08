Reed was placed on the 10-day injured list with right forearm inflammation Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Reed was back in the Mets' bullpen for nearly a week, and he allowed two hits and no walks while striking out five in four scoreless innings. Whether he'll be forced to miss more than the minimum of 10 days remains to be seen, but right-hander Yennsy Diaz will take his place in the major-league bullpen.