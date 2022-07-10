The Mets placed McCann on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left oblique strain, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Manager Buck Showalter said that after viewing the results of McCann's MRI on Sunday, the veteran catcher is expected to be sidelined beyond the minimum 10 days, which means the Mets likely aren't counting on him being ready to go for their three-game series with the Padres following the All-Star break. Tomas Nido is behind the plate for Sunday's series finale with the Marlins and should operate as the Mets' No. 1 backstop for however long McCann is on the shelf. Patrick Mazeika was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to provide a depth option behind Nido.