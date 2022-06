McCann (wrist) is traveling to Miami and is expected to be activated from the injured list Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

McCann has been on a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton since June 16 and collected six hits in 21 at-bats. He should return to his role as the Mets' primary catcher, though he was hitting just .196/.266/.286 across 64 plate appearances prior to going down.