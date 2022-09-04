McCann went 0-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Nationals.

McCann tried to spark the Mets' offense in the fifth inning, but Brandon Nimmo couldn't bring him home after the catcher's two-out steal. This was McCann's third steal of the season, putting him one back of his career high from 2019. He's added a paltry .188/.243/.273 slash line, two home runs, 13 RBI, 12 runs scored and five doubles in 46 contests this season. The 32-year-old has just one multi-hit effort in 16 games since returning from an oblique injury Aug. 4.