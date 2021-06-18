site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-james-mccann-out-of-fridays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' James McCann: Out of Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McCann is not in the lineup Friday against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
McCann has a .920 OPS through 13 games in June and will head to the bench for the second time in the past three games. Tomas Nido will work behind the plate Friday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read