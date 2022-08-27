site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' James McCann: Out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McCann will not start Saturday's game against the Rockies.
McCann has now been on the bench for three of the last four games. With his .193/.246/.277 slash line, it's hard to argue he deserves more playing time. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate.
