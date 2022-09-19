site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' James McCann: Remains out of lineup
McCann isn't starting Monday against the Brewers.
McCann has split playing time behind the dish recently and will head to the bench for a second consecutive game. Tomas Nido is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
