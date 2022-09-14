site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' James McCann: Takes seat Wednesday
McCann isn't starting Wednesday against the Cubs.
McCann started the last two games and went 1-for-7 with an RBI. He'll get a breather while Tomas Nido starts behind the plate and bats ninth.
