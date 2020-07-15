Hughes was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday for an undisclosed reason, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Hughes signed a major-league deal with the Mets in late June, but he's yet to report to camp and will now land on the injured list for an undisclosed reason. If his absence is related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the team wouldn't legally be allowed to say so. Given the timing of the move, Hughes will miss the start of the regular season, but it's unclear exactly how long he'll be sidelined.