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Mets' Jared Young: Clubs homer in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Young went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Mariners.

Young opened the scoring for the Mets with a 424-foot solo blast off Emerson Hancock in the fifth inning. Since returning from the injured list May 26 following left knee surgery, Young has gone 4-for-16 (.250) with two solo homers, five runs and three walks across six appearances. He should continue to push for opportunities at first base and designated hitter against right-handed pitching, though Jorge Polanco (Achilles) could return from the injured list as soon as this week and cut into his playing time.

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