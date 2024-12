The Mets signed Young to a one-year contract Monday.

Young split the 2024 season between Triple-A Memphis in the Cardinals organization and with the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization, posting a .917 OPS at the former and a 1.080 OPS at the latter. The Mets have very little in the way of depth at first base right now, but Young is nonetheless likely to begin 2025 at Triple-A Syracuse.