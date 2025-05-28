Young went 2-for-3 with a double and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the White Sox.

The 29-year-old launched the second of two first-inning homers by the Mets off Jonathan Cannon, after Pete Alonso had gotten the team on the board. Young collected his first hits and first long ball of the season in the process, as well as his first homer in the majors since September 2023. He's started four straight games at DH since being called up Saturday, although in every contest he was pinch hit for against a left-handed pitcher. With Jesse Winker (oblique) not expected back until mid-June at the earliest, Young should maintain his strong-side platoon role for at least the next few weeks.