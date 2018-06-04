Mets' Jarred Kelenic: Goes sixth overall to Mets

The Mets have selected Kelenic with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

In a draft that is fairly light on toolsy prep hitters, Kelenic stands out as the most well-rounded of the bunch, which is something that has never before been said of a player hailing from Wisconsin. While scouts haven't gotten a lot of ideal looks at Kelenic this spring, he has a multi-year track record on the showcase circuit as one of the best performers in this class. He projects as a plus hitter from the left side with above-average speed and decent pop, but as he fills out his 6-foot-1, 196-pound frame, odds are his power output will eclipse what he provides with his legs on the bases. Kelenic will likely begin his pro career in center field, but could eventually end up in a corner, where he would profile comfortably, thanks to a plus arm. The one knock on Kelenic is that he turns 19 on July 16, making him one of the older high school prospects expected to be drafted in the first few rounds.