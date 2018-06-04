Mets' Jarred Kelenic: Goes sixth overall to Mets
The Mets have selected Kelenic with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
In a draft that is fairly light on toolsy prep hitters, Kelenic stands out as the most well-rounded of the bunch, which is something that has never before been said of a player hailing from Wisconsin. While scouts haven't gotten a lot of ideal looks at Kelenic this spring, he has a multi-year track record on the showcase circuit as one of the best performers in this class. He projects as a plus hitter from the left side with above-average speed and decent pop, but as he fills out his 6-foot-1, 196-pound frame, odds are his power output will eclipse what he provides with his legs on the bases. Kelenic will likely begin his pro career in center field, but could eventually end up in a corner, where he would profile comfortably, thanks to a plus arm. The one knock on Kelenic is that he turns 19 on July 16, making him one of the older high school prospects expected to be drafted in the first few rounds.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...