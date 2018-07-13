Kelenic went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run for Rookie-level Kingsport in Thursday's loss to Greeneville.

After being selected sixth overall in this year's draft out of high school, Kelenic has taken to pro ball like a duck to water, slashing .413/.451/.609 in 12 games for the Mets' Gulf Coast League affiliate before a quick promotion to the Appalachian League, where he's now homered twice in his first three games. If the 18-year-old proves to have a quick learning curve despite his cold-weather background, he could rise quickly through a New York system thin in high-upside prospects.