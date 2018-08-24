Mets' Jarred Kelenic: Raking in Rookie ball
Kelenic went 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored, three RBI and two stolen bases for Rookie-level Kingsport in Thursday's win over Bristol.
After a brief adjustment period following a promotion from the GCL, the sixth overall pick in this year's draft has begun to dominate the Appalachian League, slashing .326/.380/.543 through 22 games in August with three homers (including two in the last two days) and five steals. Kelenic, who just turned 19 in July, is a potential five-category fantasy asset in center field once he matures, but his big-league debut is most likely a few years away.
