Mets' Jarred Kelenic: Signs with Mets on Friday

Kelenic signed a contract with the Mets on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The sixth overall pick in this year's draft got an under-slot $4.5 million, but Kelenic still has upside worthy of a selection that high, if a little more uncertainty than a typical prep hitter due to his cold-weather background and the fact that he's slightly older than is usual for elite high school prospects. Kelenic will report to the Rookie-level GCL Mets to begin his pro career.

Our Latest Stories