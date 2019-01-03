Mets' Jason Krizan: Inks minors deal with Mets
Krizan signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday.
Krizan is set to join a new organization after spending the first eight years of his career on the Tigers' farm. He repeated Triple-A in 2018, slashing .250/.333/.378 with eight homers and four teals in 106 games. The 29-year-old will likely spend the 2019 season back at Triple-A.
